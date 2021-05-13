Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $245.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.87.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $159.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.82. Etsy has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

