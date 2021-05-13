Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 243.70 ($3.18) on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.01.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.