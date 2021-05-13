Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FB. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook stock opened at $302.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $857.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock valued at $555,355,091 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

