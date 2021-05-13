Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after buying an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

NYSE C opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.25. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.