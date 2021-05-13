Citigroup Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $67.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

DT traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.31. 28,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,226. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,687,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,022,000 after buying an additional 1,167,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

