Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

Citizens Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides banking, trust, and investment products and services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

