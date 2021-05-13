Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $75.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 176.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $715,975. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $27,814,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $17,712,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

