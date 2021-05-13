Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,296 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 62.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,155 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,096 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

