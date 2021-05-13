Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,650 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 82,169 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,419 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 96,630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 155,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

