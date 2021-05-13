Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Announces Earnings Results

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.85. 5,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.59. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.13.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

