Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CXP. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

NYSE CXP opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

