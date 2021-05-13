Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 72,481 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $39.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

