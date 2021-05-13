Comerica Bank Has $4.32 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.78.

RGLD opened at $119.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

