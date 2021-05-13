Comerica Bank Has $4.40 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after buying an additional 354,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,225,000 after acquiring an additional 228,917 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.04.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $225.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

