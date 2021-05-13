Comerica Bank Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $71.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on L Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

