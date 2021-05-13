Comerica Bank Purchases 483 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.