Comerica Bank Sells 1,685 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.62. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.83 and a 12 month high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

