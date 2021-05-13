Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $99,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $52.55. 571,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,058,705. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

