Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $116.27 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 87,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $116,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,729,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. The company has a market cap of $217.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

