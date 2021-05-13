Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $239.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,981 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $239,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter.

IWP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.09. 149,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $112.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

