Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $83.93 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $83,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $117.29. 126,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,749. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $208.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

