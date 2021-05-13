Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 32,280 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $135,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.97. 21,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,097. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

