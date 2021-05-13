Compass Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,378 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

