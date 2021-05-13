Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,288.53 ($16.83).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,506.50 ($19.68) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,548.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,435.11. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,023.55 ($13.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.87 billion and a PE ratio of 185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

