Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Trading Down 0.2%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. 384,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 315,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPUH. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $900,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $55,000.

About Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH)

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

