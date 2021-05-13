comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $366.72 million-$373.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.22 million.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.50 on Thursday. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. comScore’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

