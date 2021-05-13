ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

COP opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4,372.1% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 319,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 312,520 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

