Constitution Capital LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Constitution Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $243.84. 33,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,221. The company has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.30 and a 200-day moving average of $230.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

