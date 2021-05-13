Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

ROAD stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

