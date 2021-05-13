Contrasting BOX (NYSE:BOX) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HubSpot has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -9.78% -4.76% -1.92% BOX -9.12% -124.79% -6.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HubSpot and BOX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $674.86 million 33.81 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -1,436.21 BOX $696.26 million 5.04 -$144.35 million ($0.96) -22.85

HubSpot has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BOX. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HubSpot and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 0 17 1 3.06 BOX 0 1 7 0 2.88

HubSpot presently has a consensus target price of $525.92, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. BOX has a consensus target price of $25.29, indicating a potential upside of 15.25%. Given BOX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BOX is more favorable than HubSpot.

Summary

HubSpot beats BOX on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2021, the company had over 105,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages; and 77.7 million registered users. Box, Inc. serves healthcare, government, life sciences, and financial services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

