Contrasting DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) & SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -4.93% 2.30% 1.70% SunPower 4.05% -256.87% -2.58%

Risk and Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and SunPower’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $117.61 million 2.23 -$1.19 million $0.29 47.34 SunPower $1.86 billion 1.94 $22.16 million ($0.47) -45.21

SunPower has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for DSP Group and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 SunPower 4 8 1 0 1.77

DSP Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 58.41%. SunPower has a consensus target price of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 20.21%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than SunPower.

Summary

DSP Group beats SunPower on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile headsets, and other devices. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements. It also offers commercial roof, carport, and ground mounted systems; and post-installation operations and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides residential leasing program services, as well as sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Energies Nouvelles ActivitÃ©s USA.

