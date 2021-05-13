ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNVVY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $12.57 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

