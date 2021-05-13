Copa (NYSE:CPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 469,056 shares.The stock last traded at $85.89 and had previously closed at $88.47.

CPA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.13.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Copa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

About Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

