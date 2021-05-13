Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.63. 205,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $70.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.