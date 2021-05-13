Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $66,000 Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,221,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 181,446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 41,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 358,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of QYLD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 53,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,972. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.