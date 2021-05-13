Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Sells $295,200.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSOD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.17. 499,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares in the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,350,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,318,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSOD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

