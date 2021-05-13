Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives $52.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. 9,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,765. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $193,350,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after buying an additional 373,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth about $13,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

