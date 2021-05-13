Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CRF opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. purchased 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,756.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

