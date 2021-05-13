Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coursera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $35.22 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $338,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $1,301,000.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

