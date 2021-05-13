CPChain Price Tops $0.0123 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. CPChain has a market cap of $4.65 million and $436,349.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.17 or 0.00728234 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005526 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018272 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $910.46 or 0.01835767 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000796 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

