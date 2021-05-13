CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,169. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CRA International has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $598.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research increased their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

