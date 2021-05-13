Crédit Agricole’s (CRARY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. 21,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,008. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

