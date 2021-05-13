Crédit Agricole’s (CRARY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRARY. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crédit Agricole from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $8.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.