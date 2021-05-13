Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.97 and a 200-day moving average of €9.18. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

