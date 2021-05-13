Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Get adidas alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $173.64. The stock had a trading volume of 42,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,301. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.53.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in adidas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.