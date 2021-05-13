Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

NASDAQ CCAP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,470. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $495.46 million and a PE ratio of 17.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

