Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to $7.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $7.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,802,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,548. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

