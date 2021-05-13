Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Hold Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,171. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.05 million, a P/E ratio of -30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

