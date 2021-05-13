Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $838,043.11 and $1,793.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

