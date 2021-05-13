CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 161,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.94. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $149,666.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,987.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $174,064.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

